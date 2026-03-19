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The Tora! Tora! Tora! Airshow team flies overhead of the Luke Days Air Show, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Through aerial demonstrations and static displays, Luke Days 2026 offers the public a closer look at the capabilities and readiness of the joint force responsible for protecting the nation. The Tora! Tora! Tora! performance recreates the events of Dec. 7, 1941, honoring the moment that led the United States to respond with strength and determination. The demonstration serves as a living history tribute, helping audiences understand how the attack on Pearl Harbor changed the course of American history. (U.S Army Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez)