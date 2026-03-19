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    Luke Days 2026 [Image 8 of 8]

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    Luke Days 2026

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez 

    56th Fighter Wing

    The Tora! Tora! Tora! Airshow team flies overhead of the Luke Days Air Show, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Through aerial demonstrations and static displays, Luke Days 2026 offers the public a closer look at the capabilities and readiness of the joint force responsible for protecting the nation. The Tora! Tora! Tora! performance recreates the events of Dec. 7, 1941, honoring the moment that led the United States to respond with strength and determination. The demonstration serves as a living history tribute, helping audiences understand how the attack on Pearl Harbor changed the course of American history. (U.S Army Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 21:51
    Photo ID: 9577608
    VIRIN: 260321-Z-KW249-1364
    Resolution: 4994x3460
    Size: 1012.96 KB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke Days 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Melissa Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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