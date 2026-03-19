Luke Days 2026

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The Tora! Tora! Tora! Airshow team performs an aerial demonstration during the Luke Days Air Show, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Historic platforms demonstrate how earlier generations of aviators laid the foundation for modern airpower. The Tora! Tora! Tora! performance recreates the events of Dec. 7, 1941, honoring the moment that led the United States to respond with strength and determination. Performances like this highlight the aviation history that shaped the development of American airpower. (U.S Army photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez.)