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    Luke Days 2026 [Image 2 of 8]

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    Luke Days 2026

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez 

    56th Fighter Wing

    A P-51 Mustang performs tactical maneuvering as part of the Tora! Tora! Tora! performance during the Luke Days Air Show, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The heritage of military aviation continues to inspire the professionalism and readiness required of today’s Airmen. The Tora! Tora! Tora! performance recreates the events of Dec. 7, 1941, honoring the moment that led the United States to respond with strength and determination.
    Performances like this highlight the aviation history that shaped the development of American airpower. (U.S Army Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 22:06
    Photo ID: 9577597
    VIRIN: 260321-Z-KW249-1279
    Resolution: 6437x3518
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke Days 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Melissa Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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