Luke Days 2026

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A P-51 Mustang performs tactical maneuvering as part of the Tora! Tora! Tora! performance during the Luke Days Air Show, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The heritage of military aviation continues to inspire the professionalism and readiness required of today’s Airmen. The Tora! Tora! Tora! performance recreates the events of Dec. 7, 1941, honoring the moment that led the United States to respond with strength and determination.

Performances like this highlight the aviation history that shaped the development of American airpower. (U.S Army Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez.)