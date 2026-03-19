Luke Days 2026

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A Curtiss P-36 performs at the Luke Days Air Show as a part of the Tora! Tora! Tora! airshow team, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Aviation heritage demonstrates how generations of pilots and crews shaped the tactics and capabilities used in modern combat aviation. The Tora! Tora! Tora! performance recreates the events of Dec. 7, 1941, honoring the moment that led the United States to respond with strength and determination. The act honors the resilience and resolve that defined the United States’ response during one of the most pivotal moments in American history. (U.S Army Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez)