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    Luke Days 2026 [Image 1 of 8]

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    Luke Days 2026

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez 

    56th Fighter Wing

    The Pink Jet streams smoke through the sky during the Luke Days Air Show, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Static displays and flight demonstrations during Luke Days 2026 reflect the evolution of military aviation and the continued commitment to defending the nation. By showcasing historic aircraft like The Pink Jet, attendees can see how the legacy of past airpower operations continues to influence how today’s joint force trains and fights. (U.S Army Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 22:06
    Photo ID: 9577595
    VIRIN: 260321-Z-KW249-1030
    Resolution: 5739x4018
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke Days 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Melissa Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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