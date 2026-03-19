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The Pink Jet streams smoke through the sky during the Luke Days Air Show, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Static displays and flight demonstrations during Luke Days 2026 reflect the evolution of military aviation and the continued commitment to defending the nation. By showcasing historic aircraft like The Pink Jet, attendees can see how the legacy of past airpower operations continues to influence how today’s joint force trains and fights. (U.S Army Photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez)