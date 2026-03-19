Luke Days 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Tora! Tora! Tora! Airshow team performs an aerial demonstration during the Luke Days Air Show, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Aviation history highlights the resilience and determination that defined American airpower during times of conflict. The Tora! Tora! Tora! performance recreates the events of Dec. 7, 1941, honoring the moment that led the United States to respond with strength and determination. The demonstration serves as a living history tribute, helping audiences understand how the attack on Pearl Harbor changed the course of American history. (U.S Army photo by Pfc. Melissa Chavez.)