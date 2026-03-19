Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment provide a mission analysis brief in the field to Lt. Col. Adam Bailey, the commander of the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment during a training exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Exercise (JRTC) at Fort Polk, Louisiana on March 15, 2026. JRTC is one of the Army’s premier combat training centers, using realistic, high-stress scenarios to train units on mission-essential tasks and readiness for large-scale operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2026 18:33
|Photo ID:
|9577482
|VIRIN:
|260315-A-UN223-2073
|Resolution:
|3456x2304
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise [Image 21 of 21], by CPT Curtis Rookard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.