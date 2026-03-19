Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment prepare an AN/TWQ-1 Avenger shelter at a staging area on March 15, 2026, in preparation for an upcoming field exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC). The AN/TWQ-1 Avenger system is a mobile, short-range air defense (SHORAD) system designed to protect ground forces from low-flying aircraft, helicopters, drones and cruise missiles. JRTC is one of the Army’s premier combat training centers, using realistic, high-stress scenarios to train units on mission-essential tasks and readiness for large-scale operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2026 18:33
|Photo ID:
|9577466
|VIRIN:
|260315-A-UN223-8574
|Resolution:
|3456x2304
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise [Image 21 of 21], by CPT Curtis Rookard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.