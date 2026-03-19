3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise

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Spc. Trent Murphy and Spc. Brian Cox, Air Defense Battle Management System Operators with Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment prepares an AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel radar system for upcoming training at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, on March 15, 2026. The AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel is a highly mobile, three-dimensional (3D), phased-array radar system used primarily by the U.S. Army and its allies for Short-Range Air Defense (SHORAD). JRTC is one of the Army’s premier combat training centers, using realistic, high-stress scenarios to train units on mission-essential tasks and readiness for large-scale operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).