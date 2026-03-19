3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise

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Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment provide a mission analysis brief in the field to Lt. Col. Adam Bailey, the commander of the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment during a training exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Exercise (JRTC) at Fort Polk, Louisiana on March 15, 2026. JRTC is one of the Army’s premier combat training centers, using realistic, high-stress scenarios to train units on mission-essential tasks and readiness for large-scale operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).