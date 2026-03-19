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    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise [Image 17 of 21]

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    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2026

    Photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard 

    164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, prepare vehicles and conduct soldier training for an upcoming training exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, La. on March 15, 2026. JRTC is one of the Army’s premier combat training centers, using realistic, high-stress scenarios to train units on mission-essential tasks and readiness for large-scale operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 18:33
    Photo ID: 9577468
    VIRIN: 260315-A-UN223-6084
    Resolution: 3456x2304
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise [Image 21 of 21], by CPT Curtis Rookard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise

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