3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise

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Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, prepare vehicles and conduct soldier training for an upcoming training exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, La. on March 15, 2026. JRTC is one of the Army’s premier combat training centers, using realistic, high-stress scenarios to train units on mission-essential tasks and readiness for large-scale operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).