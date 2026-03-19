3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise

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Staff Sgt. Carroll Mimbs, non-commissioned officer-in-charge of the communications section of the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, provides a class to other Soldiers at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Polk, Louisiana on March 15, 2026. JRTC is one of the Army’s premier combat training centers, using realistic, high-stress scenarios to train units on mission-essential tasks and readiness for large-scale operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).