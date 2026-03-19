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    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise [Image 12 of 21]

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    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2026

    Photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard 

    164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Carroll Mimbs, non-commissioned officer-in-charge of the communications section of the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, provides a class to other Soldiers at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Polk, Louisiana on March 15, 2026. JRTC is one of the Army’s premier combat training centers, using realistic, high-stress scenarios to train units on mission-essential tasks and readiness for large-scale operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 18:33
    Photo ID: 9577476
    VIRIN: 260315-A-UN223-2482
    Resolution: 3456x2304
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise [Image 21 of 21], by CPT Curtis Rookard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise
    3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise

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    164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    3-265th Air Defense Artillery Battalion
    Florida National Guard

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