3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise

Spc. Trent Murphy, an Air Defense Battle Management System Operator with Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment prepares an AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel radar system for upcoming training at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, on March 15, 2026. The AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel is a highly mobile, three-dimensional (3D), phased-array radar system used primarily by the U.S. Army and its allies for Short-Range Air Defense (SHORAD). JRTC is one of the Army’s premier combat training centers, using realistic, high-stress scenarios to train units on mission-essential tasks and readiness for large-scale operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2026 18:33
|Photo ID:
|9577469
|VIRIN:
|260315-A-UN223-9222
|Resolution:
|3456x2304
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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