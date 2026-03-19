Capt. Gabrielle Clark, commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, speaks to her troops prior to their unit's training event at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Polk, La. on March 15, 2026. JRTC is one of the Army’s premier combat training centers, using realistic, high-stress scenarios to train units on mission-essential tasks and readiness for large-scale operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2026 18:33
|Photo ID:
|9577472
|VIRIN:
|260315-A-UN223-7327
|Resolution:
|3456x2304
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise [Image 21 of 21], by CPT Curtis Rookard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.