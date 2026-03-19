3-265th ADA continue preparations for Joint Readiness Training Center training exercise

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Capt. Gabrielle Clark, commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, speaks to her troops prior to their unit's training event at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Polk, La. on March 15, 2026. JRTC is one of the Army’s premier combat training centers, using realistic, high-stress scenarios to train units on mission-essential tasks and readiness for large-scale operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).