A Guyanese patient receives an eye exam from U.S. Airmen at West Demerara Regional Hospital, Guyana, March 19, 2026, during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission, a partnership that embeds U.S. Air Force medical personnel alongside host-nation providers to deliver care and strengthen local healthcare systems. Medical teams focus on preventative care, writing prescriptions and fitting patients for corrective lenses to improve vision outcomes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 23:26
|Photo ID:
|9576944
|VIRIN:
|190326-F-IH091-1008
|Resolution:
|7626x5084
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|GY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.