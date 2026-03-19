LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Guyanese patient receives an eye exam from U.S. Airmen at West Demerara Regional Hospital, Guyana, March 19, 2026, during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission, a partnership that embeds U.S. Air Force medical personnel alongside host-nation providers to deliver care and strengthen local healthcare systems. Medical teams focus on preventative care, writing prescriptions and fitting patients for corrective lenses to improve vision outcomes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)