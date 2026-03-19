U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Laura Swanson, 445th Aerospace Medicine Squadron optometrist, right, conducts an eye exam on a Guyanese patient at West Demerara Regional Hospital, Guyana, March 19, 2026. The Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission expands access to both routine and specialized vision care while supporting preventative health services across Guyana. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 23:26
|Photo ID:
|9576943
|VIRIN:
|190326-F-IH091-1007
|Resolution:
|7400x4899
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|GY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.