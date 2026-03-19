LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana

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U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Laura Swanson, 445th Aerospace Medicine Squadron optometrist, right, conducts an eye exam on a Guyanese patient at West Demerara Regional Hospital, Guyana, March 19, 2026. The Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission expands access to both routine and specialized vision care while supporting preventative health services across Guyana. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)