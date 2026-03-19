A Guyanese surgeon, assisted by U.S. Airmen, performs a retina surgery at Georgetown Public Hospital, Guyana, March 18, 2026. The Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission brings together multiple medical specialties to expand patient access, support host-nation healthcare systems and reinforce regional medical partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 23:26
|Photo ID:
|9576941
|VIRIN:
|180326-F-IH091-1015
|Resolution:
|7385x5010
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|GY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.