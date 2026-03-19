A Guyanese surgical technician assists during a vitrectomy at Georgetown Public Hospital, Guyana, March 18, 2026. The Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission highlights the teamwork required to deliver specialized ophthalmic care while strengthening interoperability between U.S. and Guyanese medical personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 23:26
|Photo ID:
|9576938
|VIRIN:
|180326-F-IH091-1012
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|GY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.