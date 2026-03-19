LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana

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A Guyanese surgical technician assists during a vitrectomy at Georgetown Public Hospital, Guyana, March 18, 2026. The Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission highlights the teamwork required to deliver specialized ophthalmic care while strengthening interoperability between U.S. and Guyanese medical personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)