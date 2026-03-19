LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Guyanese surgeon, assisted by U.S. Airmen, performs a retina surgery at Georgetown Public Hospital, Guyana, March 18, 2026. The Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission brings together multiple medical specialties to expand patient access, support host-nation healthcare systems and reinforce regional medical partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)