LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Samuel Hobbs, 59th Medical Wing ophthalmologist and the only retina specialist in the U.S. Air Force, left, and Dr. Arlene Bobb-Semple, a Guyanese retina surgeon, perform a retina surgery at Georgetown Public Hospital, Guyana, March 18, 2026. The Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission fosters real-time collaboration between U.S. and Guyanese providers, strengthening partnerships and improving clinical outcomes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)