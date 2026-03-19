U.S. Air Force Maj. Samuel Hobbs, 59th Medical Wing ophthalmologist and the only retina specialist in the U.S. Air Force, left, and Dr. Arlene Bobb-Semple, a Guyanese retina surgeon, perform a retina surgery at Georgetown Public Hospital, Guyana, March 18, 2026. The Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission fosters real-time collaboration between U.S. and Guyanese providers, strengthening partnerships and improving clinical outcomes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 23:26
|Photo ID:
|9576940
|VIRIN:
|180326-F-IH091-1014
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.08 MB
|Location:
|GY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.