LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana

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Dr. Arlene Bobb-Semple, a Guyanese retina surgeon, performs a vitrectomy at Georgetown Public Hospital, Guyana, March 18, 2026, assisted by U.S. Airmen. Through the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission, U.S. Air Force medical teams support host-nation providers in delivering high-demand specialty care while sharing clinical oversight and guidance for long-term impact. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)