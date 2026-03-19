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    LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana [Image 13 of 18]

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    LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana

    GUYANA

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter 

    Air Forces Southern

    Dr. Arlene Bobb-Semple, a Guyanese retina surgeon, performs a vitrectomy at Georgetown Public Hospital, Guyana, March 18, 2026, assisted by U.S. Airmen. Through the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission, U.S. Air Force medical teams support host-nation providers in delivering high-demand specialty care while sharing clinical oversight and guidance for long-term impact. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 23:26
    Photo ID: 9576939
    VIRIN: 180326-F-IH091-1013
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: GY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana
    LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana
    LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana
    LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana
    LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana
    LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana
    LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana
    LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana
    LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana
    LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana
    LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana
    LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana
    LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana
    LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana
    LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana
    LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana
    LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana
    LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana

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    Guyana
    LAMAT
    LAMAT26

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