U.S. Air Force Maj. Samuel Hobbs, 59th Medical Wing ophthalmologist and the only retina specialist in the U.S. Air Force, left, holds the hand of a patient during a vitrectomy at Georgetown Public Hospital, Guyana, March 18, 2026. The procedure was a part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission designed to balance direct patient care with collaboration of specialized techniques to support lasting improvements in the host-nation healthcare system and improve medical readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 23:26
|Photo ID:
|9576937
|VIRIN:
|180326-F-IH091-1006
|Resolution:
|5096x7684
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|GY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.