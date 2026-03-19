LAMAT 2026 ophthalmology team addresses vision care demand in Guyana

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Samuel Hobbs, 59th Medical Wing ophthalmologist and the only retina specialist in the U.S. Air Force, left, holds the hand of a patient during a vitrectomy at Georgetown Public Hospital, Guyana, March 18, 2026. The procedure was a part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission designed to balance direct patient care with collaboration of specialized techniques to support lasting improvements in the host-nation healthcare system and improve medical readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)