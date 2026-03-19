MWHS-3 Relief and Appointment

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Shane F. Kraft, right, the commanding officer of Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 3, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, stands alongside Sgt. Maj. Nathan D. Aja, center, the incoming command senior enlisted leader of MWHS-3 and Sgt. Maj. Fabian Casillas, the outgoing command senior enlisted leader of MWHS-3, during the pass in review portion of a relief and appointment and retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, March 20, 2026. The ceremony recognized Casillas’ 33-year career of outstanding leadership and service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Renee Gray)