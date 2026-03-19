MWHS-3 Relief and Appointment

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U.S. Marines with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band perform during a Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 3, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, relief and appointment and retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, March 20, 2026. The 3rd MAW Band provides musical support across the wing, enhancing Marine Corps traditions and ceremonial excellence. The ceremony recognized Sgt. Maj. Fabian Casillas’ 33-year career of outstanding leadership and service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Renee Gray)