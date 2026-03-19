MWHS-3 Relief and Appointment

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Shane F. Kraft, right, the commanding officer of Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 3, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, receives the noncommissioned officer sword from Sgt. Maj. Fabian Casillas, the outgoing command senior enlisted leader of MWHS-3, during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, March 20, 2026. The ceremony recognized Casillas’ 33-year career of outstanding leadership and service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Renee Gray)