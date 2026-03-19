MWHS-3 Relief and Appointment

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Shane F. Kraft, the commanding officer of Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 3, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, gives remarks during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, March 20, 2026. The relief and appointment ceremony is a time-honored tradition that formally signifies the transfer of responsibility between senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Renee Gray)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 17:03
|Photo ID:
|9576654
|VIRIN:
|260320-M-WW713-1226
|Resolution:
|6414x4278
|Size:
|5.66 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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