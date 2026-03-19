(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWHS-3 Relief and Appointment [Image 9 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MWHS-3 Relief and Appointment

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Renee Gray 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Retired Lt. Col. Bradley W. Ward, gives remarks during a Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 3, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, March 20, 2026.   The relief and appointment ceremony is a time-honored tradition that formally signifies the transfer of responsibility between senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Renee Gray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 17:03
    Photo ID: 9576657
    VIRIN: 260320-M-WW713-1250
    Resolution: 5793x3864
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWHS-3 Relief and Appointment [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Renee Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MWHS-3 Relief and Appointment
    MWHS-3 Relief and Appointment
    MWHS-3 Relief and Appointment
    MWHS-3 Relief and Appointment
    MWHS-3 Relief and Appointment
    MWHS-3 Relief and Appointment
    MWHS-3 Relief and Appointment
    MWHS-3 Relief and Appointment
    MWHS-3 Relief and Appointment
    MWHS-3 Relief and Appointment
    MWHS-3 Relief and Appointment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAS Miramar
    MWHS-3
    3rd MAW
    Command Senior Enlisted Leader
    Relief and Appointment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery