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    MWHS-3 Relief and Appointment [Image 10 of 11]

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    MWHS-3 Relief and Appointment

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Renee Gray 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Fabian Casillas, the outgoing command senior enlisted leader of Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 3, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, gives remarks during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, March 20, 2026. The ceremony recognized Casillas’ 33-year career of outstanding leadership and service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Renee Gray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 17:03
    Photo ID: 9576659
    VIRIN: 260320-M-WW713-1283
    Resolution: 3173x4757
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MWHS-3 Relief and Appointment [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Renee Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MWHS-3 Relief and Appointment
    MWHS-3 Relief and Appointment
    MWHS-3 Relief and Appointment
    MWHS-3 Relief and Appointment
    MWHS-3 Relief and Appointment
    MWHS-3 Relief and Appointment

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    MCAS Miramar
    MWHS-3
    3rd MAW
    Command Senior Enlisted Leader
    Relief and Appointment

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