U.S. Marine Corps Retired Lt. Col. Bradley W. Ward, right, awards the Meritorious Service Medal to Sgt. Maj. Fabian Casillas, the outgoing command senior enlisted leader of MWHS-3, during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, March 20, 2026. The ceremony recognized Casillas’ 33-year career of outstanding leadership and service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Renee Gray)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 17:03
|Photo ID:
|9576653
|VIRIN:
|260320-M-WW713-1186
|Resolution:
|3123x4682
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MWHS-3 Relief and Appointment [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Renee Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.