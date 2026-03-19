MWHS-3 Relief and Appointment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Retired Lt. Col. Bradley W. Ward, right, awards the Meritorious Service Medal to Sgt. Maj. Fabian Casillas, the outgoing command senior enlisted leader of MWHS-3, during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, March 20, 2026. The ceremony recognized Casillas’ 33-year career of outstanding leadership and service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Renee Gray)