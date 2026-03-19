MWHS-3 Relief and Appointment

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Shane F. Kraft, left, the commanding officer of Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 3, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, transfers the noncommissioned officer sword to Sgt. Maj. Nathan D. Aja, the incoming command senior enlisted leader of MWHS-3, during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, March 20, 2026. The relief and appointment ceremony is a time-honored tradition that formally signifies the transfer of responsibility between senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Renee Gray)