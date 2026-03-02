From Nevis to Saint Kitts, returning Airmen strengthen partnerships during LAMAT 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Barry Davis, Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission commander and 926th Aerospace Medicine Squadron surgeon, prepares to perform a laparoscopic cholecystectomy at Joseph N. France General Hospital in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, Feb. 27, 2026. A two-time LAMAT returnee to the Federation, Davis maintained professional contact with the JNF surgical team between missions and continued strengthening collaboration in his current leadership role. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)