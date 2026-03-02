From Nevis to Saint Kitts, returning Airmen strengthen partnerships during LAMAT 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Barry Davis, 926th Aerospace Medicine Squadron surgeon and Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission commander, performs a laparoscopic cholecystectomy during LAMAT 2026 at Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, Feb. 27, 2026. A two-time returnee to LAMAT in Saint Kitts and Nevis, Davis maintained professional relationships with the JNF surgical team between missions and continued exchanging best practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)