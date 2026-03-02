From Nevis to Saint Kitts, returning Airmen strengthen partnerships during LAMAT 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Barry Davis, Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission commander and 926th Aerospace Medicine Squadron surgeon, participates in a laparoscopic gallbladder removal during LAMAT 2026 at Joseph N. France General Hospital in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, Feb. 27, 2026. Returning for his second mission to Saint Kitts, Davis built upon established relationships with Federation medical professionals, reinforcing shared expertise that enhances surgical readiness and medical resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)