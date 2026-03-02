From Nevis to Saint Kitts, returning Airmen strengthen partnerships during LAMAT 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Barry Davis, Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission commander and 926th Aerospace Medicine Squadron surgeon, performs a laparoscopic cholecystectomy at Joseph N. France General Hospital in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, Feb. 27, 2026. LAMAT 2026 provided opportunities for U.S. Air Force Reserve medical professionals and Federation providers to operate side by side, enhancing interoperability, surgical proficiency and medical resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)