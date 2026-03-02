(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    From Nevis to Saint Kitts, returning Airmen strengthen partnerships during LAMAT 2026

    From Nevis to Saint Kitts, returning Airmen strengthen partnerships during LAMAT 2026

    SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    A joint surgical team performs a laparoscopic cholecystectomy or gallbladder removal at Joseph N. France General Hospital in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, Feb. 27, 2026. The recurring engagement strengthened enduring partnerships between U.S. and Federation medical professionals, building readiness through collaboration and shared clinical experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.07.2026 09:27
    Photo ID: 9554195
    VIRIN: 260227-F-WJ837-9109
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 12.21 MB
    Location: KN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Nevis to Saint Kitts, returning Airmen strengthen partnerships during LAMAT 2026 [Image 11 of 11], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LAMAT26

