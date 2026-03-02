A joint surgical team performs a laparoscopic cholecystectomy or gallbladder removal at Joseph N. France General Hospital in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, Feb. 27, 2026. The recurring engagement strengthened enduring partnerships between U.S. and Federation medical professionals, building readiness through collaboration and shared clinical experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
From Nevis to Saint Kitts, returning Airmen strengthen partnerships during LAMAT 2026
