(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Nevis to Saint Kitts, returning Airmen strengthen partnerships during LAMAT 2026 [Image 6 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    From Nevis to Saint Kitts, returning Airmen strengthen partnerships during LAMAT 2026

    SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Barry Davis, Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission commander and 926th Aerospace Medicine Squadron surgeon, reviews imaging during a laparoscopic cholecystectomy at Joseph N. France General Hospital in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, Feb. 27, 2026. Through sustained engagement and continued dialogue with host-nation surgeons, LAMAT 2026 strengthened technical collaboration while advancing collective readiness across both medical teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.07.2026 09:27
    Photo ID: 9554199
    VIRIN: 260227-F-WJ837-3198
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 20.79 MB
    Location: KN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Nevis to Saint Kitts, returning Airmen strengthen partnerships during LAMAT 2026 [Image 11 of 11], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From Nevis to Saint Kitts, returning Airmen strengthen partnerships during LAMAT 2026
    From Nevis to Saint Kitts, returning Airmen strengthen partnerships during LAMAT 2026
    From Nevis to Saint Kitts, returning Airmen strengthen partnerships during LAMAT 2026
    From Nevis to Saint Kitts, returning Airmen strengthen partnerships during LAMAT 2026
    From Nevis to Saint Kitts, returning Airmen strengthen partnerships during LAMAT 2026
    From Nevis to Saint Kitts, returning Airmen strengthen partnerships during LAMAT 2026
    From Nevis to Saint Kitts, returning Airmen strengthen partnerships during LAMAT 2026
    From Nevis to Saint Kitts, returning Airmen strengthen partnerships during LAMAT 2026
    From Nevis to Saint Kitts, returning Airmen strengthen partnerships during LAMAT 2026
    From Nevis to Saint Kitts, returning Airmen strengthen partnerships during LAMAT 2026
    From Nevis to Saint Kitts, returning Airmen strengthen partnerships during LAMAT 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Nevis to Saint Kitts, returning Airmen strengthen partnerships during LAMAT 2026

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LAMAT26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery