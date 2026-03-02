From Nevis to Saint Kitts, returning Airmen strengthen partnerships during LAMAT 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Barry Davis, Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission commander and 926th Aerospace Medicine Squadron surgeon, reviews imaging during a laparoscopic cholecystectomy at Joseph N. France General Hospital in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, Feb. 27, 2026. Through sustained engagement and continued dialogue with host-nation surgeons, LAMAT 2026 strengthened technical collaboration while advancing collective readiness across both medical teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)