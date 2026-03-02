From Nevis to Saint Kitts, returning Airmen strengthen partnerships during LAMAT 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Barry Davis, Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission commander and 926th Aerospace Medicine Squadron surgeon, scrubs in for surgery at Joseph N. France General Hospital in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, Feb. 27, 2026. As a returning participant now leading the mission, Davis continued knowledge exchanges with the JNF team, reinforcing long-term partnership and strengthening regional health security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)