U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Barry Davis, Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission commander and 926th Aerospace Medicine Squadron surgeon, reviews imaging during a laparoscopic cholecystectomy at Joseph N. France General Hospital in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, Feb. 27, 2026. Through sustained engagement and continued dialogue with host-nation surgeons, LAMAT 2026 strengthened technical collaboration while advancing collective readiness across both medical teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2026 09:27
|Photo ID:
|9554197
|VIRIN:
|260227-F-WJ837-4734
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|21.55 MB
|Location:
|KN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Nevis to Saint Kitts, returning Airmen strengthen partnerships during LAMAT 2026 [Image 11 of 11], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
