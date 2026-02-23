U.S. and NATO forces increased their collective readiness during Combined Resolve 26-05 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 15–23, 2026. The rotation focused on mobility, survivability, and multinational interoperability through realistic force on force training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 06:29
|Photo ID:
|9535755
|VIRIN:
|260222-A-MQ729-1314
|Resolution:
|3072x3840
|Size:
|4.73 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.