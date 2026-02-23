Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. and NATO forces increased their collective readiness during Combined Resolve 26-05 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 15–23, 2026. The rotation focused on mobility, survivability, and multinational interoperability through realistic force on force training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)