At Combined Resolve 26-05, held Feb. 15–23, 2026, U.S. and NATO Soldiers trained across a range of challenging battlefield scenarios at JMRC, Hohenfels, Germany. The exercise reinforced decisive action proficiency and advanced the Army’s push toward more agile formations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|02.22.2026
|02.25.2026 06:29
|9535754
|260222-A-MQ729-6166
|3840x3072
|3.19 MB
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|1
|0
