(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Combined Resolve 26-05

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    At Combined Resolve 26-05, held Feb. 15–23, 2026, U.S. and NATO Soldiers trained across a range of challenging battlefield scenarios at JMRC, Hohenfels, Germany. The exercise reinforced decisive action proficiency and advanced the Army’s push toward more agile formations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 06:29
    Photo ID: 9535754
    VIRIN: 260222-A-MQ729-6166
    Resolution: 3840x3072
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combined Resolve 26-05
    Combined Resolve 26-05
    Combined Resolve 26-05
    Combined Resolve 26-05
    Combined Resolve 26-05
    Combined Resolve 26-05
    Combined Resolve 26-05
    Combined Resolve 26-05
    Combined Resolve 26-05
    Combined Resolve 26-05

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Europe
    Stronger Together
    AFN Bavaria
    Combined Resolve
    Train to Win
    Better in Bavaria

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery