During Combined Resolve 26-05, U.S. and NATO forces executed decisive action training at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 15–23, 2026. The exercise improved mobility, survivability, and multinational readiness for large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photoby Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 06:29
|Photo ID:
|9535750
|VIRIN:
|260222-A-MQ729-1337
|Resolution:
|3072x3840
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
This work, Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.