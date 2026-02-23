Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

During Combined Resolve 26-05, U.S. and NATO forces executed decisive action training at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 15–23, 2026. The exercise improved mobility, survivability, and multinational readiness for large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photoby Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)