(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 6 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Combined Resolve 26-05

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    Combined Resolve 26-05 tested U.S. and NATO Soldiers’ ability to adapt to evolving battlefield conditions during a week of intensive training at JMRC, Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 15–23, 2026. The rotation advanced interoperability and supported the Army’s Continuous Transformation Initiative. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 06:28
    Photo ID: 9535747
    VIRIN: 260222-A-MQ729-5435
    Resolution: 3840x3840
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combined Resolve 26-05
    Combined Resolve 26-05
    Combined Resolve 26-05
    Combined Resolve 26-05
    Combined Resolve 26-05
    Combined Resolve 26-05
    Combined Resolve 26-05
    Combined Resolve 26-05
    Combined Resolve 26-05
    Combined Resolve 26-05

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery