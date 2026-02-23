Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Combined Resolve 26-05 tested U.S. and NATO Soldiers’ ability to adapt to evolving battlefield conditions during a week of intensive training at JMRC, Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 15–23, 2026. The rotation advanced interoperability and supported the Army’s Continuous Transformation Initiative. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)