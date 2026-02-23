Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. and NATO Soldiers refined their warfighting skills during Combined Resolve 26-05 at JMRC’s Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 15–23, 2026. The rotation featured complex tactical scenarios that strengthened interoperability and prepared units for large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)