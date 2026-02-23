Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Combined Resolve 26-05 brought U.S. and NATO forces together at JMRC, Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 15–23, 2026, to rehearse decisive action operations and respond to rapidly shifting battlefield conditions. The exercise supported the Army’s efforts to build agile, lethal, and interoperable formations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)