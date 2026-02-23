At JMRC’s Hohenfels Training Area, U.S. and NATO Soldiers participated in Combined Resolve 26-05, Feb. 15–23, 2026. The rotation challenged units with complex tactical scenarios that improved mobility, survivability, and readiness for large scale combat operations under 7th Army Training Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
