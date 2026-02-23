Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. and NATO units enhanced their collective warfighting readiness during Combined Resolve 26-05 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 15–23, 2026. The exercise emphasized decisive action training and strengthened multinational coordination through force on force engagements. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)