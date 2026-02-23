Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the Royal Thai Army holds the U.S. flag during the opening ceremony of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, Feb 24, 2026. The opening ceremony kicked off the 45th iteration of exercise Cobra Gold, the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia. This year's iteration will consist of three primary events: a command-and-control exercise, humanitarian civic assistance projects, and a field training exercise that includes a variety of training events to enhance interoperability and strengthen regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)