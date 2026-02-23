Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members stand in formation holding the flags of various nations and branches participating in Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 during an opening ceremony at Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. The ceremony kicked off the 45th iteration of Cobra Gold, the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia, bringing in approximately 8,000 participants from 30 nations taking part in command-and-control exercises, humanitarian civic assistance projects, and field training exercises from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, 2026, primarily at U-Tapao, Thailand. (U.S Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)