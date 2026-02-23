(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony

    Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony

    THAILAND

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Members of the Royal Thai Armed Forces band perform the national anthems of the United States and Thailand during the opening ceremony of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. The ceremony kicked off the 45th iteration of Cobra Gold, the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia, and included service members from the U.S., Thailand, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 23:46
    Photo ID: 9535609
    VIRIN: 260224-F-KK391-1071
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony, by TSgt Giovanni Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cobra Gold
    Kingdom of Thailand
    joint exercise
    PACAF
    CG26
    Cobra Gold 2026

