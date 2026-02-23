Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony

Members of the Royal Thai Armed Forces band perform the national anthems of the United States and Thailand during the opening ceremony of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. The ceremony kicked off the 45th iteration of Cobra Gold, the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia, and included service members from the U.S., Thailand, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)
