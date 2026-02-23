Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, right, commanding general of America’s First Corps, and Royal Thai Armed Forces Gen. Ukris Bootanondha, left, chief of defense forces, render a salute to service members participating in Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 during an opening ceremony at Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. This year's exercise will consist of three primary events: a command-and-control exercise, humanitarian civic assistance projects, and a field training exercise that includes a variety of training events to enhance interoperability and strengthen regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)
